Ajay K. Amlani Purchases 28,950 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Ajay K. Amlani acquired 28,950 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,658.50. This trade represents a 14.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AWRE stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Aware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Free Report ) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aware in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

