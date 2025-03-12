Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Position Boosted by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Alamos Gold accounts for approximately 1.5% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,153 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,554,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,662,000 after purchasing an additional 891,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,066,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $24.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.11.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

