Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.63 and last traded at $78.90. Approximately 570,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,613,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.05.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.46%.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,570,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,256,294,000 after buying an additional 359,014 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,192,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after buying an additional 320,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,660,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

