Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.84 and last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 233617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Allianz Trading Up 1.8 %
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Allianz had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allianz SE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
