Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives C$19.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.59.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
