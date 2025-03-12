Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Issues Earnings Results

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Zacks reports.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,398. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $186.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.