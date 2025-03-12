AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 25,325 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 539.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,325 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

