AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 1,989.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,213 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 195,525 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,404,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 66,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $6,858,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.27.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $50,762.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,702 shares in the company, valued at $777,771.76. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,988.35. This trade represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,972 shares of company stock worth $412,930 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCAT opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $292.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

