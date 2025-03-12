AlphaQuest LLC Sells 9,552 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

