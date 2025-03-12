Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 2.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.80 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 103.60 ($1.34). Approximately 62,216,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,090% from the average daily volume of 5,227,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.40 ($1.31).

Alphawave IP Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market cap of £966.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.67.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.