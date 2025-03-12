Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $177.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

