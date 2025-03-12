Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price dropped 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $190.88 and last traded at $192.77. Approximately 16,840,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,791,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.