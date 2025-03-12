Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Decreased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $93.83.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.