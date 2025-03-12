American Vanguard (AVD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AVD stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.91. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

