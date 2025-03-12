ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of AMSSY remained flat at $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that ams-OSRAM will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

