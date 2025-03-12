Amundi Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Amundi raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,466 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $61,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,898,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,055,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,347,000 after acquiring an additional 141,541 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after acquiring an additional 285,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.