Amundi Has $54.15 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,665,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 890,734 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $54,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $1,093,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $403,898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,153,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,810,000 after acquiring an additional 53,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of DOC stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $23.26.
Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
