Amundi Has $57.39 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amundi raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,167,544 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,180 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $57,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 99.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,590,000 after buying an additional 136,859 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 130,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $202,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.1 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.