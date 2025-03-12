Amundi Sells 9,452 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $70,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Up 0.4 %

BAP opened at $181.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.