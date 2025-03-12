Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.99.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

