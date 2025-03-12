Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv FY2025 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.27. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2026 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OVV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 546,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $3,247,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

