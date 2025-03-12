Analysts Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Target Price at $17.50

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAX

MediaAlpha Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of MAX stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.72 million, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $300.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 71,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.