Analysts Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Target Price at C$93.56

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.56.
MRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Metro from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Metro from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Metro from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Metro from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
