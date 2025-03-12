Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGIGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,119,687 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 867,966 shares.The stock last traded at $1.70 and had previously closed at $1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANGI

Angi Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $775.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,997,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 267,946 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,840,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Angi by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 732,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 158,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Angi by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 724,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

