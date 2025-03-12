Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,119,687 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 867,966 shares.The stock last traded at $1.70 and had previously closed at $1.66.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $775.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,997,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 267,946 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,840,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Angi by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 732,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 158,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Angi by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 724,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

