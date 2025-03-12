APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the period. APA comprises about 2.5% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 84.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of APA by 5,718.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of APA by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in APA by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in APA by 48.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Insider Activity

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,391 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.