APA Group (ASX:APA) Insider David Lamont Purchases 14,593 Shares

APA Group (ASX:APA – Get Free Report) insider David Lamont acquired 14,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$7.43 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of A$108,425.99 ($68,192.45).

APA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

