ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Short Interest Update

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 856,700 shares, a growth of 3,354.4% from the February 13th total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ARB IOT Group Trading Up 9.2 %

ARB IOT Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 1,370,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,714. ARB IOT Group has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARB IOT Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARB IOT Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of ARB IOT Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.