ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $73.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. ArcBest traded as low as $71.26 and last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 156059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.33.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARCB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest
ArcBest Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ArcBest
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.