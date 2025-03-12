Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 31st

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 0.0% increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
NASDAQ ACGLN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,223. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
