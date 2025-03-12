Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 31st

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 0.0% increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGLN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,223. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

