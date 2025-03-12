Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ARDC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 57,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

