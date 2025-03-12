Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE ARDC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 57,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
