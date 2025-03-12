Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 372.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.68. 921,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,497. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $878.95 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

