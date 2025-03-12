ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading 5.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.20. 265,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,310,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.04.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Shawver sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,840.60. This trade represents a 19.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Dorsey sold 25,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,095.20. The trade was a 80.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,872 shares of company stock worth $3,529,916. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5,168.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,880,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,555,000 after acquiring an additional 115,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193,321 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 903.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,253,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

