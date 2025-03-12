Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Insider Sells $356,511.00 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John E. Davis sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $356,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,248.58. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.58. 403,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,832. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,178.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Artivion by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,041,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 226,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth about $5,798,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $5,573,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Artivion during the fourth quarter worth about $4,771,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 602.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 134,642 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

