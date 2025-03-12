Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

