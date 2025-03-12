Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 93644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Ascent Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £4.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99.

Insider Activity

In other Ascent Resources news, insider Andrew Dennan bought 550,000 shares of Ascent Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,241.33). Company insiders own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

