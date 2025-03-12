Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) Sells 22,489 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 22,489 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.72, for a total transaction of C$353,527.08.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.69. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$26.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$19.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.31.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

