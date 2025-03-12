Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Posts Earnings Results

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ashoka India Equity Investment had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 82.47%.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:AIE opened at GBX 246 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 238 ($3.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 283.03.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Company Profile

ASHOKA INDIA EQUITY INVESTMENT TRUST IS A HIGH CONVICTION, LONG-ONLY INVESTMENT TRUST, INVESTING MAINLY IN SECURITIES LISTED IN INDIA AND LISTED SECURITIES OF COMPANIES WITH A SIGNIFICANT PRESENCE IN INDIA

