Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 110.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

