Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 3,593.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 34,462 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 111,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $265.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.