Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $302,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Haemonetics by 22.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,417,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.97. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $97.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

