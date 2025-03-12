AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Reduced by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 0.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $3,024,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Morton Community Bank boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 42,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

