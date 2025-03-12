AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Trading Up 3.0 %
ALOT stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.49%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
