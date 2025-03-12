AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Up 3.0 %

ALOT stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

