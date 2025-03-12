Atb Cap Markets Lowers Earnings Estimates for Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.59.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BTE opened at C$2.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.74 and a 12-month high of C$5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

Baytex Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.