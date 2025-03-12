Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Down 96.2% in February

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Athena Gold Trading Down 8.3 %

Athena Gold stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,275. Athena Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

