Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Down 96.2% in February

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 71,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Athena Gold Trading Down 8.3 %
Athena Gold stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,275. Athena Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Athena Gold Company Profile
