Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Down 39.3% – Should You Sell?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 39.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 319,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 41,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Atico Mining Trading Up 33.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

