Atyr PHARMA (ATYR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Atyr PHARMA Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATYR opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. Atyr PHARMA has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATYR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.
About Atyr PHARMA
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
