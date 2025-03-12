Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,903 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

