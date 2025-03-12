Austin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,175,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,088 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 8.7% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $41,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,541,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

