Austin Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,877 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

DBMF opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

