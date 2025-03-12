Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PHYL stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $265.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.23.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

